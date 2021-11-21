Lilium GmbH Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lilium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Lilium stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. Lilium has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

