Linear Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $227.16 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

