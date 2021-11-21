Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at National Bankshares

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

