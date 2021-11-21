Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAC. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.17.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

