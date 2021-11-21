Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $362,385.67 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total transaction of $362,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.89 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

