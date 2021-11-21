Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $362,385.67 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total transaction of $362,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.89 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
