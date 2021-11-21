LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.07 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

