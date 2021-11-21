Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$118.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

