Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,232. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.