Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 257,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Longeveron by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Longeveron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

