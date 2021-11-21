Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 257,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ LGVN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
In other news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864 over the last three months.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
