Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

NYSE:LSI opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

