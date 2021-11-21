Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

