Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NEM stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.