Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $434.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.42. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $241.24 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

