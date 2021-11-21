Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

