Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

