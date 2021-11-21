LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $2,840,159.70 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

