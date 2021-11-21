LPL Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 39.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

