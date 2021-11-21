LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,076 shares of company stock worth $12,060,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

