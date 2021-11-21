LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

NYSE TDF opened at $18.36 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.