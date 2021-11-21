LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI opened at $60.22 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.