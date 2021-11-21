LPL Financial LLC Sells 289 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.