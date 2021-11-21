LPL Financial LLC Sells 348 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $104,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 78.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

