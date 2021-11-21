Lua Swap Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

