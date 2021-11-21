Lynch & Associates IN Acquires Shares of 55,068 Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.