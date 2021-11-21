Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

