Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

