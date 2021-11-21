Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy’s stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 28,093,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

