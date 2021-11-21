Man Group plc Acquires 1,120 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

