Man Group plc Buys Shares of 16,200 SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

