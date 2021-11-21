Man Group plc Buys Shares of 5,222 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $187,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $53.19 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

