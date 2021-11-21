Man Group plc Has $467,000 Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

