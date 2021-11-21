Mandiant (MNDT) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mandiant to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mandiant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1257 2199 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Mandiant’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.38 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.49

Mandiant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mandiant peers beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

