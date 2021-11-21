Maple (MPL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $107.09 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for $37.40 or 0.00063689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

