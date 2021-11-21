Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MARA opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

