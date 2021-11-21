Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 485,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Marathon Oil worth $43,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

