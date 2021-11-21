Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez Buys 30,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 378.73.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
