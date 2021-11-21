Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez Buys 30,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 378.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

