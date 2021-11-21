Mariya Pylypiv Buys 12,618 Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

