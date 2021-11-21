Mark E. Saad Purchases 3,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AXSM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
