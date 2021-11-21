Mark E. Saad Purchases 3,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXSM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

