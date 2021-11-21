Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.48

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

