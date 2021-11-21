Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

MQ opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

