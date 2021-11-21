Marshall Wace LLP Buys 6,163 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

LHC Group stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

