Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 138,771 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 138,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

