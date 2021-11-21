Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.21 Million in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHQAU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

