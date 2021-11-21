Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 300,000 TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $10.04 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

