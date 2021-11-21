Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

