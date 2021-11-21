Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 764,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

