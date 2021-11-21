Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 1,801 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

