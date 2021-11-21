Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.

Shares of BURL opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $308.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

