Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,576 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,407,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

