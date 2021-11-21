Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 329.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 372,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 101,481 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,877 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

